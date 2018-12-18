LLWS Star Mo'ne Davis Announces She Will Attend Hampton University

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2014, file photo, Pennsylvania's Mo'ne Davis delivers in the fifth inning against Tennessee during a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Davis was the talk of the sports world and beyond after becoming the first female to win a game in the Little League World Series. Her success has inspired other girls to pursue baseball, though no girls will be playing for the championship at Williamsport when the 16-team tournament starts Thursday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Mo'ne Davis was one of the biggest Little League World Series stars of the past decade, and she will get a chance to continue her athletic career at the college level. 

Davis announced Tuesday she will attend Hampton University next year where she will play softball, per Daryl Bell of the Philadelphia Tribune.

She also reportedly considered Bethune-Cookman University, Southern University, Coppin State University, the University of Massachusetts and the University of Pennsylvania before deciding on the historically black university.

The 17-year-old burst onto the sports scene in 2014 when she dominated as a pitcher at the Little League World Series for the Taney Dragons, even earning a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

While she stopped playing baseball, she continued to showcase her athleticism while playing soccer, basketball and softball in high school. Davis will try to once again turn heads as a member of the Pirates next season.

Related

    Biggest 2018 NBA Free-Agency Regrets

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Biggest 2018 NBA Free-Agency Regrets

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Every MLB Team's Biggest FA Fail 😬

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every MLB Team's Biggest FA Fail 😬

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Will See If Boogie Gamble Pays Off

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Warriors Will See If Boogie Gamble Pays Off

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    How'd CFB Scouts Miss Out on Mahomes?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How'd CFB Scouts Miss Out on Mahomes?

    Mike Piellucci
    via Bleacher Report