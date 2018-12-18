LLWS Star Mo'ne Davis Announces She Will Attend Hampton University

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Mo'ne Davis was one of the biggest Little League World Series stars of the past decade, and she will get a chance to continue her athletic career at the college level.

Davis announced Tuesday she will attend Hampton University next year where she will play softball, per Daryl Bell of the Philadelphia Tribune.

She also reportedly considered Bethune-Cookman University, Southern University, Coppin State University, the University of Massachusetts and the University of Pennsylvania before deciding on the historically black university.

The 17-year-old burst onto the sports scene in 2014 when she dominated as a pitcher at the Little League World Series for the Taney Dragons, even earning a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

While she stopped playing baseball, she continued to showcase her athleticism while playing soccer, basketball and softball in high school. Davis will try to once again turn heads as a member of the Pirates next season.