NFL Pro Bowl Snubs 2019: Twitter Reacts to This Year's Biggest Omissions

The Pro Bowl roster reveal and outrage from every NFL fanbase.

Two things that go together like peanut butter and jelly.

With 32 teams' worth of players whittled down to just 86 total, there will inevitably be some worthy snubs when the initial rosters are announced.

Many of those snubs will inevitably find their way onto the roster, whether it's a player withdrawing because of injury or a deep postseason run, but that does little to quell the initial outcry from fans.

With the 2019 Pro Bowl rosters officially announced on Tuesday night, it's time to see which "snubs" resonated most with the masses.

We'll start with the NFL's leading tackler—Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Darius Leonard.

Leonard took to Twitter himself following the roster announcements to express his surprise:

Suffice to say, he wasn't the only one who was surprised.

He wasn't the only rookie defender who wound up on the outside looking in after the results were revealed.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was also snubbed despite a stellar debut season that includes 117 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections and two tackles for a loss.

The defensive side of the ball was not the only place where some deserving player went overlooked.

A pair of NFC South running backs—Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) and Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers)—both have worthy resumes:



Kamara: 187 car, 860 yards, 12 TD; 77 rec, 627 yards, 4 TD

187 car, 860 yards, 12 TD; 77 rec, 627 yards, 4 TD McCaffrey: 194 car, 979 yards, 7 TD; 94 rec, 768 yards, 6 TD

In the end, it became a numbers game in a stacked field of NFC running backs:

Tough to argue against Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Saquon Barkley being the choices.

That said, the biggest omission among offensive players might have been Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans ranks second in the NFL with 1,328 receiving yards, hauling in his 74 catches at an impressive 17.9 yards-per-catch clip.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was also notably absent from an AFC roster that featured Patrick Mahomes, Philip Rivers and Tom Brady.

I'll just leave this here:

Luck: 67.3 comp%, 3,951 pass yards, 34 TD, 13 INT

67.3 comp%, Brady: 65.9 comp%, 3,979 pass yards, 24 TD, 9 INT

Again, chances are, most of these guys will find their way onto the roster between now and kickoff from Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 27.

For now, let the unnecessary outrage rain down.

