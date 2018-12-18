Keenan Allen Game-Time Decision vs. Ravens Because of Hip Injury

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn announced Tuesday that wide receiver Keenan Allen would be a game-time decision against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Allen left the team's Week 15 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a hip-pointer in the first half and didn't return to the contest. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported last week that Allen suffered "no structural damage and nothing that'll affect him long-term. He could miss some time, but it’s unlikely to be much. All in all, could have been much worse."

Allen, 26, has had another strong season for the Chargers, posting 88 receptions for 1,074 yards and six scores. He has yet to miss a game for the Chargers this season and has appeared in 30 straight games for the team after playing just nine games between the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to injuries.

He was excellent in 2017 as well, catching 102 passes for 1,393 yards and six scores. Over the past two years, Allen has re-emerged as one of the game's best wide receivers.

That would make his absence impactful for the Chargers, however, in a tough matchup against a Ravens team fighting for their postseason lives. While Tyrell Williams (618 receiving yards, five scores) and Mike Williams (592 receiving yards, nine scores) are solid options, Allen is the team's best weapon in the passing game and leads in receptions, yards and targets (120).

One positive for the Chargers is that, regardless of Allen's status, running back Melvin Gordon is scheduled to play on Saturday, per Zrebiec. Gordon has missed the past three games, though he was close to returning against Kansas City.

"He was very close," Lynn said on Monday, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. "He looked good in pregame, but without having a full week of practice—if we would have played that game on Sunday, he probably would have played it. But because we had an early game on Thursday no full-speed practices, I didn't think it was wise to put him out there."

Gordon, like Allen, has been dynamic in 2018, posting 1,255 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns. Getting him back would somewhat alleviate the potential absence of Allen, though having both in action would obviously be ideal.