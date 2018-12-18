Derek Fisher Thinks 2001 Lakers, 2018 Warriors Both Have Arguments in Debate

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Derek Fisher is the latest to weigh in on the debate about whether his former team—the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers—could beat the current Golden State Warriors. But unlike many others, he sees the other side of the argument.

The former Lakers guard provided his thoughts Tuesday on Undisputed:

"I agree with Shaq, obviously, because I was on that team and of course I feel like we can beat anybody," Fisher said. "But I also agree with Steph that the debate of trying to compare eras and whose the greatest team, that's a hard thing for me to do."

The argument began when Shaquille O'Neal said the 2001 Lakers would "easily win" in a matchup with the Warriors, per Scott Gleeson of USA Today.

"We had one of the best teams of all-time in 2001," the center added.

Stephen Curry didn't even think it was a debate when told of the comments.

"Oh, he's dead wrong," Curry said Wednesday, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "Of course. We'd beat them. We can go back-and-forth all day."

Fisher noted Shaq would have been near impossible to cover, although he acknowledged he would likely foul out often under the current rules. With plenty of expertise on both eras, the 18-year NBA veteran and former coach at least provided fair analysis instead of simply siding with his own team.