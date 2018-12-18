Giants Rumors: SF Had 'Most Impressive Presence' at Troy Tulowitzki Open Workout

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants had "the most impressive presence" during Troy Tulowitzki's open workout Tuesday, Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported.

According to Passan, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Bruce Bochy both were present to get a firsthand look at the five-time All-Star shortstop.

Tulowitzki became a free agent after the Toronto Blue Jays officially released him on Dec. 11. In doing so, Toronto absorbed $38 million in dead money based on what Tulowitzki had guaranteed in his contract.

The move was in the best interests of both parties.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins already indicated the team plans on using Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as its starting shortstop in 2019, so Tulowitzki's departure makes that transition easier. Tulowitzki, meanwhile, can sign with a team for whom he'll have a larger role.

The question for the Giants is how Tulowitzki would fit in their infield.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, Zaidi wanted to keep all of his options open this offseason:

Brandon Crawford has been San Francisco's everyday shortstop for the last seven seasons and is still under contract for three more years at $45 million. Likewise, starting third baseman Evan Longoria is signed through 2022 with a club option for 2023.

Tulowitzki is a native of Santa Clara, California, so the idea of playing close to home might be a strong incentive. Unless the Giants move Crawford or Longoria, though, he'd likely struggle to get into San Francisco's lineup regularly.

Presumably, Tulowitzki sees the 2019 season as an opportunity to rebuild his value before hitting free agency and collecting a bigger contract in 2020. Achieving that aim might be difficult if opted for the Giants.