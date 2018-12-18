13-Year-Old Triple Threat Athlete Can Deadlift 2x Her Bodyweight

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoDecember 18, 2018

  1. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  2. 🌟'The Champions': Season Finale🌟

  3. 13-Year-Old Can Deadlift 2x Her Bodyweight

  4. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  5. Free Runner Turning Cities into His Personal Obstacle Course

  6. Motoball: Full Contact Soccer on Motorbikes 😯

  7. Shazier Is Putting in Work 1 Year After Injury

  8. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  9. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  10. Who Killed Neymar? 😱

  11. Athletes Plunge to Glory at Death Diving Championship

  12. B-Boys Claim Gold in Breakdancing at Youth Olympics

  13. She Can Pull a Tank and Lifted 733-Pound Stones

  14. UAB Football Is Back from the Dead

  15. 2019 No. 1 Prospect Bringing 'Unicorn Fam' to Memphis

  16. Ping-Pong x Soccer is the Next Great Party Game

  17. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  18. He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person

  19. LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him

  20. Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨

Right Arrow Icon

13-year-old Elle Hatamiya can lift nearly twice her body weight. She is a triple threat and crushes it in weightlifting, gymnastics and a martial art called Cuong Nhu. She is already a national champion in weightlifting and a state champion in gymnastics. Watch the video above for more.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Biggest 2018 NBA Free-Agency Regrets

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Biggest 2018 NBA Free-Agency Regrets

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    How'd CFB Scouts Miss Out on Mahomes?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How'd CFB Scouts Miss Out on Mahomes?

    Mike Piellucci
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams We Laughed at Now SB Contenders

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Teams We Laughed at Now SB Contenders

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    W2W4 on Early National Signing Day

    Featured logo
    Featured

    W2W4 on Early National Signing Day

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report