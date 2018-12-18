2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rashan Gary Creating His Own Sports Agency

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

NFL draft prospect Rashan Gary is forming his own sports agency called Rashan Gary Sports.

According to sports business reporter Darren Heitner, NFL agent Ian Clarke will join Gary's company and serve as the highly touted defensive lineman's agent.

Heitner added that the Michigan Wolverines star plans to work out at Michael Johnson Performance in Texas ahead of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine and NFL draft.

Heitner also tweeted a photo of the logo for Gary's company, which is being registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office:

Gary declared for the 2019 draft and announced he will not play in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29 versus Florida.

After dominating as a sophomore, he took a slight step back in 2018, primarily because of injuries. He was limited to nine games with a shoulder ailment but still finished with 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. In 2017, he racked up 58 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Gary entered college as 247Sports' No. 1 recruit, and he became a two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection.

On his latest big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Gary as the No. 7 overall player in the 2019 draft and the No. 3 defensive lineman behind Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Houston's Ed Oliver.

In his most recent mock draft, Miller projected the Atlanta Falcons would select Gary sixth overall.