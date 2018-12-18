Kyle Lowry on Kawhi Leonard's Future: 'Nothing Else Matters but His Happiness'

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors will do everything they can to convince Kawhi Leonard to convince him to sign a long-term deal, but Raptors star Kyle Lowry knows there is only one thing that matters when it comes to Leonard's future—his happiness.

"I've dealt with this before with DeMar [DeRozan]—the speculation—and I will be happy for Kawhi Leonard when he makes his decision," Lowry told The Athletic's Sam Amick in an interview published Monday. "Nothing else matters but his happiness, and that's how I am, because our brotherhood is too small for us to say this, that and the other (about another player's free agency decision). Our brotherhood in the NBA is really tiny, and we really all appreciate and support and want each other happy. That's where it is with me and that situation. I just want him to be happy."

And if winning is Leonard's top priority, it's hard to find anything wrong with his current situation. A recent eight-game winning streak has Toronto (23-9) sitting on the best record in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Leonard is having the best season of his career thus far. After missing all but nine games in 2017-18 due to a quad injury, the two-time All-Star is averaging 26.3 points on 49.1 percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his first year in Toronto.

The regular season may not have much impact on his decision, though. The Raptors have been one of the top regular-season teams for years now, winning at least 48 games in each of the past five years. However, they have made it past the second round of the playoffs just once during that span.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Leonard had his eyes on Los Angeles come summer 2019 prior to the Toronto trade. The Raptors still made the trade, likely in hopes of replicating the Oklahoma City Thunder re-signing Paul George after he joined the team via trade from the Indiana Pacers in his walk year.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, though, Wojnarowski recently noted that L.A. is still atop Leonard's list:

Then again, Toronto will be able to offer the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year more money than any other team in free agency.

There will be no shortage of speculation on Leonard's future until he signs, but don't expect Lowry to get caught up in all of the drama.

"There's no read [on whether Leonard is enjoying his time in Toronto]," Lowry told Amick. "We don't have to read him, because he talks to us. He's our teammate. He's a guy we talk to every day. He's awesome. He's enjoying being back on the floor playing basketball at a high level. That's what he's really enjoying. I think he missed playing basketball last year, and I think people take that (for granted). When you lose the game for a little while, you're like, 'Man, that's a tough thing.' But when you get it back, it's like, 'Wow.'

"I don't know (if Toronto fits him). That's a question where his individualized personality is going to have to step in (and determine it)."

The ultimate recruiting pitch will be available in June, as a championship-winning team would be hard for Leonard to walk away from.