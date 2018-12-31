Mayweather vs. Nasukawa Fight Time: PPV Coverage, Live Stream and Preview

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Managing Partner & CEO of ONE Entertainment Brent A. Johnson, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Tenshin Nasukawa and RIZIN Fighting Federation President Nobuyuki Sakakibara pose during a news conference at the Mayweather Boxing Club on December 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather and Nasukawa will meet in a three-round boxing exhibition at Saitama Prefecture Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on December 31, 2018. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will step into the ring once again on New Year's Eve as he gears up to face kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in a three-round exhibition.

The pair will meet in Saitama, in Nasukawa's native Japan, for an unofficial bout that will not count toward either fighter's record.

Mayweather came out of retirement last year to extend his to an unbeaten 50-0 with an official fight against UFC star Conor McGregor. Nasukawa has never boxed professionally, but he holds a 28-0 kickboxing record and a 4-0 record in MMA.

The 20-year-old will have to stick to boxing rules for the welterweight exhibition, though, and the schedule and viewing details for the bout can be found below.

                                    

Date: Monday, December 31

Time: Card begins from 3 p.m. local/6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET with the Mayweather-Nasukawa event the final contest.

Venue: Saitama Prefecture Super Arena

PPV: FITE.tv (UK)

Live Stream: FITE.tv (UK)

                             

Mayweather, 41, has fought just once since 2015, when he retired after beating Andre Berto.

His opponent then was McGregor, 11 years his junior, and in Nasukawa, he's facing a fighter with more than 20 years on him.

The Japanese youngster may be restricted in this fight, but he showed some impressive hand speed in his preparations for it:

Over a 12-round fight, his speed and energy might have been effective tools for wearing Mayweather down.

That won't be an option in a bout that will last a maximum of nine minutes, however, and despite his age, Money still has the guile and defensive skill to evade the younger man, who isn't a boxing specialist.

If he's able to do so, he'll need to stop Nasukawa to claim the win for himself, as there will be no judges present or scores rendered should it go the distance.

Mayweather should be able to comfortably outbox him, but power isn't something he's displayed a great deal of in the latter years of his storied career.

In his last 11 fights, the American's only knockout wins came against Victor Ortiz in 2011 and McGregor last year. Despite the sizeable skill gap he enjoyed against the latter, it still took him until the 10th round to stop the Irishman.

As an exhibition, recording a knockout isn't the priority, though, nor is the result itself. The focus will be on the entertainment, so it will be up to the pair to deliver on that front.

