Ranking Every NFL Team's Need for a New Signal-Caller

23. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans signal-caller Marcus Mariota isn't overwhelming as a passer. However, this has more to do with the weapons around him and his role in Tennessee's offense than his own ability.

Mariota has only passed for 2,418 yards this season, but he's also completing nearly 69 percent of his attempts, has averaged 5.6 yards per carry and remains a legitimate dual-threat quarterback in a run-oriented offense. He's also just 25 and has room to grow.

22. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are in an awkward and unique position. Quarterback Matthew Stafford can be one of the best gunslingers in the league, and he'll be just 31 when next season kicks off. However, he also has yet to win anything of note and has struggled when he doesn't have top-tier pieces around him.

This season, for example, Stafford has 3,395 yards passing but just 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Detroit isn't cutting Stafford with $49 million of his contract still guaranteed after this season, but trading him could be a possibility if the Lions decide to blow the roster up.

21. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has shown that he can be a top-tier quarterback. He's also struggled mightily as a passer at times. Despite having a strong offensive line and one of the best running backs in the game in Ezekiel Elliott, Prescott was an underwhelming signal-caller early in the season before Dallas acquired wideout Amari Cooper. Since then, he's averaged 274 yards per game and has been able to push the ball downfield.

Prescott can be inconsistent. When he's playing well, though, Prescott is dangerous. Plus, Dallas already appears ready to commit to him for the long term.

"Listen, Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys," owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan, per the team's official website. "He's young, and he's going to get extended."

20. Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky's second season has mirrored Jared Goff's in a few ways. With offensive-minded head coach Matt Nagy calling plays, the Chicago Bears quarterback has shown a tremendous amount of growth. His passer rating after 12 games this season (94.1) is much higher than it was after 12 games in 2017 (77.5).

However, Trubisky still shows a lot of inaccuracy; when his passes are off, they're way off, and at times, he appears to be a better runner than passer. Chicago won't be drafting another quarterback in the next couple of years, but it remains to be seen if Trubisky is a future star or a Blake Bortles-style mirage.

19. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a lot like a less accurate version of Marcus Mariota or Lamar Jackson. He just happens to have the size of a tight end and a Jay Cutler-caliber cannon of an arm. Like Jackson, he may never be a truly traditional quarterback—he lacks touch and accuracy on precision throws—but that doesn't mean he can't be a special player.

Allen has already rushed for 506 yards, and he has 12 total touchdowns to go with 11 turnovers. If the Bills are willing to commit to a run-oriented offense that has a boom-or-bust component, Allen can lead it for the foreseeable future.

18. New York Jets

New York Jets rookie Sam Darnold isn't far behind Josh Allen. The Jets certainly won't be looking for a new quarterback within the next couple of years.

While Darnold isn't as special as Allen physically, he does have all the tools you look for—size, arm strength, accuracy and mobility. He's also a much better passer than Allen is right now. However, Darnold also has major flaws that are going to be difficult to correct.

While Allen produces turnovers with mechanical mistakes, Darnold's stem from terrible decision-making. He doesn't sense pressure well, and he often panics and chucks balls he should never let go of. This is why he has a league-high 15 interceptions despite playing just 11 games.

Darnold has the potential to develop into Carson Palmer in his prime. He also has the potential to develop into pick-happy Jay Cutler.

17. Arizona Cardinals

Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen has shown glimpses of promise, but he's also been responsible for some disastrous play. He's completing just over 55 percent of his passes, has 17 turnovers to go with 10 touchdown passes and has taken 35 sacks in 12 games. It's not all Rosen's fault, though, as the talent and coaching around him have been dreadful.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks will almost certainly be fired after this season.

The problem here is a beaten-down, demoralized Rosen and a new front office may not mesh for long if things go south again next season.