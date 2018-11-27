Jameis Winston, Uber Driver Reach Settlement in Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Jameis Winston and the female Uber driver who accused him of groping her in her car in March of 2016 have reportedly come to a settlement in the sexual battery lawsuit she brought against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, according to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times.

Per that report, "The driver's attorney, John Clune, filed court documents Monday showing that his client 'reached an agreement' with Winston to resolve the claim," though the terms of that settlement remain undisclosed.

The woman was seeking $75,000 in damages in the lawsuit, per Baker.

On the night of the alleged groping, the woman claimed she picked Winston up and drove him to a Mexican restaurant. She said he "'became belligerent,' swore and used racial slurs out the window during the drive," per Baker.

Once they reached the drive-through of the restaurant, the woman said Winston "reached over without warning, 'placed his fingers between her legs and pressed them firmly against' her genitals, over her yoga pants."



Winston later apologized publicly to the woman, and the NFL suspended him for three games following its own investigation into the matter, finding the Uber driver's account "consistent and credible."

Alongside his suspension, the NFL also determined that Winston was required to "obtain a clinical evaluation and fully cooperate with any recommended program of therapeutic intervention."

Winston's settlement would be his second with women who accused him of sexual assault. In 2016, he settled two federal lawsuits with a woman who accused him of rape while he was attending Florida State in 2012. The university also settled a Title IX lawsuit with the woman after she accused Florida State of improperly handling her accusations.