Chargers Activate Hunter Henry to 21-Day Practice Window After ACL Tear in May

Sarah Warnock/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that tight end Hunter Henry returned to practice for the first time all season after suffering a torn ACL in May, although he remains on the physically unable to perform list.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted, Monday's return begins a 21-day window for him to return or else he misses the rest of the season. Until then, he won't count against the team's 53-man roster limit.

While it was first considered a long shot for Henry to play at all this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in November that the player's recovery had been going well without any setbacks.

"Anything's possible," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said at the time of the tight end returning this season. "He's looked a lot better than I thought he would."

There was apparently enough progression for him to get onto the practice field, although he still has to prove he is healthy enough to play in games before he will be activated.

A return would be big for the 11-3 Chargers as the team keeps its sights on the Super Bowl. The 24-year-old totaled 1,057 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during his first two seasons in the league and was likely headed toward a bigger year in 2018 had he stayed healthy.

Antonio Gates returned after the injury and has caught 25 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns this season, but Henry would likely bring a new dimension and more balance to the passing attack if he is able to return.

A deep playoff run could provide more time for the player to get healthy, but the Chargers will have to make a decision within the next three weeks.