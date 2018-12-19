MLB Blockbuster Trade Suitors' Odds on Corey Kluber, Noah Syndergaard and More

1 of 11

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks seemingly hung out a "for sale" sign when they traded first baseman and franchise cornerstone Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, speculation is swirling around other D-backs veterans, including left-hander Robbie Ray and righty Zack Greinke.

We'll discuss Greinke soon, but for now let's consider Ray. He was an All-Star and top-seven National League Cy Young Award finisher in 2017. In 2018, he missed time with injuries—including a strained oblique and a concussion—but averaged 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 123.2 frames.

He's entering his age-27 season and is under team control through 2020. Any number of teams would leap at the chance to grab him. But Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen insisted that the Goldschmidt trade doesn't mean Arizona is initiating a fire sale.

"We don't have to have everything done by this offseason," Hazen said, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "We don't have to rush into something if we don't feel like it's the right thing to do. I'm not ruling anything out, but I think we have time to think through what we're doing and make sure what we're doing is best."

Virtually every team with a prayer of contending could use a bat-missing arm such as Ray. That fact that he's projected to earn just $6.1 million in salary arbitration for 2019, according to MLB Trade Rumors, makes him even more attractive. Per Piecoro, the team has correctly set a "really high bar" for any deal.

New York Yankees

The Yankees need starting pitching, even after acquiring James Paxton from the Seattle Mariners. They could wow the Diamondbacks with a package built around infielder and American League Rookie of the Year runner-up Miguel Andujar, who may be best suited defensively at first base going forward. And hey, the D-backs just traded their first baseman.

Odds: 50-1

Atlanta Braves

The Braves blossomed ahead of schedule in 2018 and won the National League East. They could also use a boost to a starting rotation and could trade from a stacked farm system Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked No. 2 in the game.

Odds: 40-1

San Diego Padres

We know the Padres have shown interest in New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard, as we'll get into. If they're willing to trade from their No. 1-ranked system for an ace, they'd surely be willing to engage the Diamondbacks and maybe even blow their doors off, provided Arizona was willing to trade within the division.

Odds: 40-1