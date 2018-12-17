MLB Teams Who Should Embrace the Tank Now

0 of 8

We are living in the era of the tank. You can debate whether that's good or bad for Major League Baseball, but it's a fact. Teams are intentionally losing to slice payroll and hoard draft picks with an eye on winning in three to five years.

Today's 100-plus game loser is tomorrow's World Series winner, as the philosophy goes.

We've seen success stories, most notably the Chicago Cubs. In 2012, at the outset of the Theo Epstein era, the Cubs lost 101 games. They'd lost 91 games the year before and hadn't finished above .500 since 2009. The North Side faithful were hungry for a winner.

Epstein was patient, however. He didn't hand out loads of big contracts right away. Instead, he stockpiled prospects and rebuilt the farm system. By 2016, the the Cubs broke one of the most notorious title droughts in sports history with a largely homegrown core.

Which clubs should follow the same template and embrace the tank to some degree heading into 2019? Let's take a look.