MLS Announces New Playoff Format, Will Move to Single-Elimination in 2019

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 08: Atlanta United celebrates with the MLS Cup after their 2-0 over the Portland Timbers during the 2018 MLS Cup between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The MLS Cup playoffs will have a different look in 2019, with 14 teams all competing for a title in an elimination bracket.

The league announced the changes Monday, also providing a bracket that shows just one team in each conference getting a first-round bye.

Additionally, the entire postseason will be played between Oct. 19 and Nov. 10 to avoid the FIFA international breaks.

  

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Martial's Agent Shades Man Utd, Doubts He'll Sign Long-Term Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Martial's Agent Shades Man Utd, Doubts He'll Sign Long-Term Deal

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    PSG: Rabiot 'Indefinitely Benched', May Be Sold in January

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG: Rabiot 'Indefinitely Benched', May Be Sold in January

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Euro Rankings: Barca & Liverpool Rise

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Euro Rankings: Barca & Liverpool Rise

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Juventus Meet with Pogba's Agent

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus Meet with Pogba's Agent

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia