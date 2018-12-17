MLS Announces New Playoff Format, Will Move to Single-Elimination in 2019

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The MLS Cup playoffs will have a different look in 2019, with 14 teams all competing for a title in an elimination bracket.

The league announced the changes Monday, also providing a bracket that shows just one team in each conference getting a first-round bye.

Additionally, the entire postseason will be played between Oct. 19 and Nov. 10 to avoid the FIFA international breaks.

