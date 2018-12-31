Mayweather vs. Nasukawa: PPV Start Time, Live Stream, Odds and Picks

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

In what's set to be a unique combat sports occasion, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Tenshin Nasukawa will face off in an exhibition boxing showdown on Monday at Rizin 14.

The contest will see Mayweather, a retired boxer considered one of the all-time greats at his peak, take on kickboxer Nasukawa. While not as high-profile as the man known as Money, the Japanese youngster is a rising star in his own discipline and will hope to give his older opponent issues in this bout.

Here are the odds for the contest ahead of this special occasion, a look at the matches on the undercard and a preview of what to expect when these two competitors face off.

FITE.tv will stream all the action from Tokyo, although broadcast will depend on location. The card begins at 1 a.m. (ET), with the Mayweather-Nasukawa event the final contest on the card.

Full Fight Card, per Sherdog

Floyd Mayweather* (100/417) vs. Tenshin Nasukawa (31/10)

Kyoji Horiguchi vs Darrion Caldwell*

Kanna Asakura vs. Ayaka Hamasaki

Jiri Prochazka* vs Emmanuel Newton

Gabi Garcia* vs. Barbara Nepomuceno

Daron Cruickshank vs Damien Brown

Mika Nagano vs. Miyuu Yamamoto

Kazuyuki Miyata vs. Erson Yamamoto

Yusuke Yachi vs Johnny Case

Yuki Motoya vs Justin Scoggins

Yuta Sasaki vs. Manel Kape

Justyna Zofia Haba vs. Shinju Nozawa-Auclair

Tofiq Musayev vs. Nobumitsu Osawa

*Picks to win.

Odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Preview

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ever since this fight was announced on November 5 with a surprise press conference, there has been scepticism about whether this event would ever actually go ahead.

Mayweather posted the following on Instagram back in November denying the will fight take place:

However, these two will square off amid plenty of intrigue.

It's a big test for Mayweather despite the fact the rules have been tailored to favour him. At 41, the three-round fight length will rule out any chance of the younger man showing superior fitness, while it's poised to be exclusively boxing rules.

When the fight was confirmed, Mayweather said the motivation behind this bespoke spectacle is to try to show off some of his talents to the rest of the world, per BBC Sport.

"I wanted to do something different," said the 50-0 boxer. "I wanted to display my skills outside the US and be in a special fight. I want to give the people what they want—blood, sweat and tears."

It's unlikely the former five-weight world champion will have things his own way, though.

The MMA Culture & Community Twitter account provided an insight into the kind of barrage the boxer may walk into from Nasukawa:

In terms of the undercard, there are a couple of clashes that should whet the appetite for the main event in the form of inaugural championship MMA contests.

In those, Kanna Asakura will fight Ayaka Hamasaki in the women's super atomweight division before Kyoji Horiguchi and Darrion Caldwell clash for the men's bantamweight strap.

Further down the card, Gabi Garcia will make her first competitive appearance in a year.

MMA journalist Marc Raimondi said he's looking forward to seeing the Brazilian in action:

The headline act will be Mayweather, though, as the watching world will be intrigued to see how he fares against a possible superstar in the making. The last time the veteran was in competitive action was in August 2017 in a meeting with UFC star Conor McGregor, so there may be some rustiness to knock off.

Nasukawa has been a lot more active in the buildup to this fight, and he boasts the speed to give his older opponent issues. While this result will not go on the record of either man, the Japanese's ferocity will make Mayweather think twice before venturing out of retirement again.