Knicks News: James Dolan Denies Playing Guitar on Team Plane, Calls It a Fantasy

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan, center, watches an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in New York. It's been a year since Dolan announced his intent to sell the New York Liberty, and the team is still on the market. There have been several potential buyers and a few have gotten close to purchasing the team, but for various reasons all the potential deals fell through. Even without a new owner on the horizon and the Liberty in the same situation as last November, there is no danger of the team ceasing to exist this winter. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

A lot has been said about New York Knicks owner James Dolan through the years, but he wants to set one thing straight: He does not play his guitar on the team plane, contrary to the rumors. 

In a profile by ESPN's Ian O'Connor, the subject of Dolan's alleged guitar habits were brought up. Multiple sources claimed Dolan would break out his guitar on flights, win or lose.

"It was the last thing the players and coaches wanted to hear," one source told O'Connor. "I just remember the looks on their faces."

The 63-year-old owner denied those claims while calling them "somebody's fantasy."

As the team's owner, Dolan enjoys certain privileges that others in the organization may not receive. However, playing guitar on a team plane, especially after losses, could rub some people the wrong way. Even if the guitarist is in a band.

Dolan is a member of the blues band JD & the Straight Shot.

