Knicks News: James Dolan Denies Playing Guitar on Team Plane, Calls It a Fantasy

A lot has been said about New York Knicks owner James Dolan through the years, but he wants to set one thing straight: He does not play his guitar on the team plane, contrary to the rumors.

In a profile by ESPN's Ian O'Connor, the subject of Dolan's alleged guitar habits were brought up. Multiple sources claimed Dolan would break out his guitar on flights, win or lose.

"It was the last thing the players and coaches wanted to hear," one source told O'Connor. "I just remember the looks on their faces."

The 63-year-old owner denied those claims while calling them "somebody's fantasy."

As the team's owner, Dolan enjoys certain privileges that others in the organization may not receive. However, playing guitar on a team plane, especially after losses, could rub some people the wrong way. Even if the guitarist is in a band.

Dolan is a member of the blues band JD & the Straight Shot.