Barcelona's Thomas Vermaelen Ruled out for 4 Weeks with Calf Injury

Thomas Vermaelen of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group B match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Camp Nou stadium on December 11, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
Barcelona confirmed on Monday that defender Thomas Vermaelen has been ruled out of action for four weeks with a calf injury picked up against Levante

"The first team player Thomas Vermaelen felt a problem in Sunday's game away at Levante. Tests carried out on the defender show that he has a torn muscle in his right calf and will be out for around 4 weeks," the club said in a statement on their official website

The Belgium international started Sunday's 5-0 La Liga win over Levante. However, he was replaced by Arthur on 52 minutes at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Vermaelen's injury leaves Barcelona short of options at centre-back. Samuel Umtiti is currently sidelined and undergoing treatment in Qatar for a knee problem, per Sport.

The injuries mean manager Ernesto Valverde has only two fit senior centre-backs to choose from at present in Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet.

Samuel Marsden at ESPN FC said Barcelona could look to sign a defender in January:

Vermaelen is very much a back-up option at Barcelona. He's managed just three La Liga starts this season and is behind Pique, Umtiti and Lenglet in the pecking order.

The 33-year-old's time at Barcelona looks to be coming to an end. His contract expires in the summer, and he's said he is open to a return to the Premier League.

"It is not impossible," he told the AFP (h/t Marca). "I have warm memories of my time in England and I was very happy there."

Vermaelen has been plagued by injuries since joining Barcelona from Arsenal in 2014, and it seems unlikely the club will offer him a contract extension.

The Spanish champions are also being heavily linked with a move for Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt. Barcelona have made signing the centre-back their top priority next summer, according to Sergi Capdevila at Sport.

