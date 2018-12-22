Grading Every 1st-Round NBA Rookie so Far This Season

0 of 28

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The 2018 NBA draft class is off to an encouraging professional start, from the top of June's board to the No. 30 pick.

The majority of last year's first-rounders have already carved out roles with their respective teams.

We graded each based on their production, efficiency and impact relative to where they were selected, though there are a handful of rookies who've earned incomplete marks due to limited playing time.

Philadelphia 76ers wing Zhaire Smith and Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. were left off, as they both continue to recover from injuries.

Stats are updated as of Friday, Dec. 21.