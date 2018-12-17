Broncos Rumors: Elway, Mike Shanahan, Kirk Cousins Had Secret Convos Last Year

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The 2018 Denver Broncos reportedly nearly had Mike Shanahan and Kirk Cousins as head coach and quarterback, respectively, instead of Vance Joseph and Case Keenum.

According to Woody Paige of the Gazette, general manager John Elway—who played under Shanahan—met with his former coach last December and discussed a deal where Shanahan would replace Joseph. What's more, Cousins met with Shanahan and told the former Broncos and Washington coach he would play in Denver if he was on the sidelines.

Shanahan drafted and coached Cousins in Washington and even gave him the starting job over Robert Griffin III.

However, Paige noted the Shanahan deal never happened because Broncos CEO Joe Ellis wouldn't agree to it.

Shanahan coached the Broncos from 1995 through 2008, leading Elway in the final four seasons of the quarterback's career (1995-98). The combination won back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1997 and 1998 campaigns, and Shanahan finished with a 138-86 record in his 14 years with the franchise.

He was also 8-12 over the course of two seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders (1988-89) and went 24-40 with Washington from 2010 through 2013, making the playoffs just once outside of Denver.

One of Paige's sources said Elway and Shanahan have "made up and settled most of their differences" that lingered following Elway's retirement.

While Cousins signed with the Minnesota Vikings this past offseason, his teaming up with Shanahan is an interesting hypothetical, especially given Joseph's struggles. Denver finished in last place in the AFC West in 2017 at 5-11 and is 6-8 following Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Denver has lost two in a row after it played its way into playoff contention with three straight wins.

Paige said Joseph is "on his way out" and noted: "Ellis has become disenchanted with Joseph this season and, according to two sources, is ready for his ouster." He also suggested Shanahan, 66, could be a leading contender for the job if Joseph is fired.