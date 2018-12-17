Lakers News: LeBron James Praises Rookie Moe Wagner Despite Not Playing

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

First-round picks who go to teams coming off five straight playoff-less seasons often see plenty of playing time, but those teams don't usually land LeBron James and retool into instant contenders during the same offseason.

Such is life for big man Moritz Wagner, who has seen sparse playing time since the Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the No. 25 pick in the 2018 draft. However, James offered praise for the Michigan product during an appearance on Spectrum SportsNet (h/t Harrison Faigen of SB Nation).

"He's always talking throughout the course of the game, trying to figure out ways he can help the team or just communicating defensively," James said.

Wagner has averaged 6.3 minutes a night in the seven games he appeared in, posting 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds. There isn't much room for him with JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler in the lineup, and the Lakers have the ability to unleash athletic lineups as well with James and Kyle Kuzma in frontcourt roles.

Wagner isn't playing much, but his communication James mentioned has helped the 18-12 Lakers establish themselves as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.