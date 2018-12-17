Lakers News: LeBron James Praises Rookie Moe Wagner Despite Not Playing

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Moritz Wagner #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers makes his entrance before the game against the Utah Jazz on November 23, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

First-round picks who go to teams coming off five straight playoff-less seasons often see plenty of playing time, but those teams don't usually land LeBron James and retool into instant contenders during the same offseason.

Such is life for big man Moritz Wagner, who has seen sparse playing time since the Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the No. 25 pick in the 2018 draft. However, James offered praise for the Michigan product during an appearance on Spectrum SportsNet (h/t Harrison Faigen of SB Nation).

"He's always talking throughout the course of the game, trying to figure out ways he can help the team or just communicating defensively," James said.

Wagner has averaged 6.3 minutes a night in the seven games he appeared in, posting 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds. There isn't much room for him with JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler in the lineup, and the Lakers have the ability to unleash athletic lineups as well with James and Kyle Kuzma in frontcourt roles.

Wagner isn't playing much, but his communication James mentioned has helped the 18-12 Lakers establish themselves as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Related

    Report: Pacers Hire 1st Female Asst GM

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pacers Hire 1st Female Asst GM

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade for Anthony Davis Has to Happen Soon

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Trade for Anthony Davis Has to Happen Soon

    LA Sports Hub
    via LA Sports Hub

    LBJ Had His Worst-ever Game Against the Wizards

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LBJ Had His Worst-ever Game Against the Wizards

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Nurse Rips Refs Over Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nurse Rips Refs Over Kawhi

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report