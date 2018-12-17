Pele Explains Why Neymar's 'Image Became Negative'; Says He's Talked to PSG Star

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Brazil icon Pele has said Neymar must change his "negative image" and said he has offered the Paris Saint-Germain star advice on how to do so.

While Neymar is rated as one of the most gifted players in the world, he's often infuriated fans with some of his antics—most notably the number of times he hits the floor after being on the end of minimal contact.

Pele, who won the FIFA World Cup three times with the Selecao, said that if the PSG man is to reach the summit of the sport, that's something he needs to eradicate from his game, per Canal+ (h/t Goal):

"I always said that Neymar will become a great player. But what has happened in recent years?

"He began to want to appear in another way—not by scoring goals but by making gestures, simulating fouls, complicating the referees' lives. That's why his image became negative.

"We have talked about it several times together. Despite everything, he remains one of the best players in the world. A father does not criticise; a father educates his son. When I say to you that he is our child, it's because he is considered a child of Santos."

Neymar developed into a world-class player with Barcelona after leaving Santos and enjoyed tremendous success with the Blaugrana, winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey three times.

In the summer of 2017, PSG stunned the football world to sign the Brazilian, making him the most expensive player in history. Since moving to French football, Neymar has dazzled, helping his side win a domestic treble last season.

After injury curtailed his previous campaign and disrupted his preparations for the FIFA World Cup—Brazil were knocked out in the quarter-finals in Russia—he's been in form again this term.

Squawka Football noted that his Champions League performances have been especially impressive:

In that competition, Neymar has irked some, most notably in the match against Liverpool. He netted in a 2-1 win and terrorised the Reds defence at times; however, he spent a lot of time on the floor as PSG sought to see out the game.

It was something Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about after the match, per Goal's Neil Jones:

As much as Neymar can be infuriating at times, his greatness will be determined by what he accomplishes on the field.

In an era that didn't contain Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he may have already won the Ballon D'Or. Additionally, his haul of titles is already enough to put him ahead of many modern-day greats.

If Neymar can inspire PSG to their first-ever Champions League crown, that'd be among his biggest achievements as a player and surely enough to cement his status as one of the best footballers of his generation.