Breaking Down Every Champions League Last-16 Match

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Upset Alert?

On the basis that an Atletico Madrid win would be an upset—they are the second-placed finisher in this tie after all—then yes, this one has that sort of potential.

Atletico may not have found their best levels consistently this season—they've drawn eight games already this term—but on the right day they're one of the best in the world.

They're also no strangers to the big occasion having reached the Champions League final twice in the last five years and won the Europa League last season.

Key Men

There's a man among the ranks of Juventus who knows the Atletico players, manager and blueprint very well: Cristiano Ronaldo. Having duelled with them at least twice a season while at Real Madrid for nine years, he'll have a fair idea of how to push their buttons.

Atletico, renowned for being defensively solid, have been far from that for most of this season, and they're now relying on goalkeeper Jan Oblak—arguably the best in the world—to bail them out more than ever. He'll be busy in Turin.

Prediction

Juventus edge it by a goal.