Video: Watch Charles Leno Propose to Girlfriend Jennifer Roth After Bears' Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno (72) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. The Bears won 24-17. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

Sunday was a good day for the Chicago Bears, but no one on the team had a better time than Charles Leno Jr.

The team's starting left tackle followed up the 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers by proposing to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, who said "yes" at midfield:

Chicago not only beat its biggest rival Sunday, but the squad also clinched the NFC North title after four straight years of last-place finishes. Chicago will go to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, a span that stretches past Leno's five-year career with the team.

This already made the Week 15 victory a memorable one for the Bears and all of their fans.

For Leno, Roth and their families, this will be a moment they never forget.

