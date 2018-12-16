Video: Watch Charles Leno Propose to Girlfriend Jennifer Roth After Bears' Win

David Banks/Associated Press

Sunday was a good day for the Chicago Bears, but no one on the team had a better time than Charles Leno Jr.

The team's starting left tackle followed up the 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers by proposing to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, who said "yes" at midfield:

Chicago not only beat its biggest rival Sunday, but the squad also clinched the NFC North title after four straight years of last-place finishes. Chicago will go to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, a span that stretches past Leno's five-year career with the team.

This already made the Week 15 victory a memorable one for the Bears and all of their fans.

For Leno, Roth and their families, this will be a moment they never forget.