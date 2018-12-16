Iker Casillas Hints Jose Mourinho Can No Longer Be Successful Manager

Iker Casillas Hints Jose Mourinho Can No Longer Be Successful ManagerDecember 16, 2018
Iker Casillas has seemingly continued his war of words with Jose Mourinho, hinting the Manchester United boss has lost his touch and can no longer manage a club.
The former Real Madrid star and current FC Porto goalkeeper took to Twitter after United's 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, and while he didn't mention Mourinho by name, AS' Robbie Dunne seems to have deduced who he was talking about:
Casillas with the two-footed tackle on Mourinho. Basically says at 37, they say footballers are at the end of their careers but for managers, when and at what moment are they no longer able to manage a team. https://t.co/0k9jj3CXv3
Just last month, Mourinho took a shot at Casillas without mentioning the Spaniard by name, suggesting someone was orchestrating a media campaign against David De Gea, per James Ducker of the Telegraph.
The two have been at odds for years, but things had gone mostly quiet until this season. They took shots at each other in interviews in November, per Football365:
"It looks like an interview with someone who is at the end of his career." We love a good war of words... https://t.co/l4QXHIEytB
Per Ducker, their feud dates back to the time they spent together at Real Madrid.
Mourinho dropped the club legend from his starting XI and replaced him with Antonio Adan. The veteran stopper was accused of being a mole for the press, and the fans eventually turned against the then-Spain international, per Sky Sports' James Walker-Roberts.
He would depart for Porto in 2015, and many thought his career was all but over, but the 37-year-old has rediscovered his form in Portugal and has been among Spain's top goalkeepers for the last two years.
As reported by Ducker, he has made no secret of his desire to return for the national team, and a recent AS poll revealed many fans are in favour, per Marco Gonzalez.
Mourinho's United already sit 19 points behind rivals and Premier League leaders Liverpool in the standings and have a goal differential of 0 after 17 matches, scoring and conceding 29.
His time at Old Trafford appears to be coming to an end, and per the Mail on Sunday's Oliver Holt, it's not the hope of improvements that is saving him right now:
No method, no pattern, no hope. United 11 points off 4th place now. Mourinho being kept in place because Ed Woodward doesn't want to admit to another failure.
United's next match will be at Cardiff on Saturday.
