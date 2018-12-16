Video: Watch Dalvin Cook Race Past Dolphins for TD to Extend Vikings' Lead

Video: Watch Dalvin Cook Race Past Dolphins for TD to Extend Vikings' LeadDecember 16, 2018
A change in offensive coordinators has been great for Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.
Cook showed off his speed by running around Miami Dolphins' defenders before turning the corner on a 13-yard touchdown that extended the Vikings' lead.
Minnesota closed the first quarter up 21-0 on the Dolphins after scoring a combined 17 points in the previous two games.
