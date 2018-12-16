Video: Watch Dalvin Cook Race Past Dolphins for TD to Extend Vikings' Lead

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

A change in offensive coordinators has been great for Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. 

Cook showed off his speed by running around Miami Dolphins' defenders before turning the corner on a 13-yard touchdown that extended the Vikings' lead. 

Minnesota closed the first quarter up 21-0 on the Dolphins after scoring a combined 17 points in the previous two games. 

