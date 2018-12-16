TMZ: Former USC WR Joseph Lewis Released from Jail After 6 Months in DV Case

William Mancebo/Getty Images

Former USC receiver Joseph Lewis has been released from jail after serving six months of his one-year sentence for domestic violence, according to TMZ Sports.

Lewis was originally arrested in July and pleaded no contest to domestic violence in October, receiving a one-year sentence and five years of probation. He was facing up to five years in prison for the charge after he reportedly "punched, scratched and strangled" a woman.

There is also a restraining order against him by the woman that will last 10 years.

Additionally, the 19-year-old admitted guilt to a previous domestic violence incident that took place in February. This is what initially caused him to be suspended from the Trojans football team, and he has not returned.

While Lewis was a 5-star recruit out of high school, he only totaled four catches for 39 yards during his freshman year before off-field incidents affected his career.