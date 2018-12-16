Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele Can Play Together, Says Ernesto Valverde

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says wingers Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho can play in the same team despite speculation the tactician is reluctant to do so.

The competition for a place on Barca's wings has heated up in recent weeks, but Valverde told reporters both players can feature in the same XI in the build-up to Sunday's meeting with Levante:

"They can play together as they have already done this season.

"I know these are inevitable questions but we know that we have the chance to use both.

"I've always considered [Dembele as one of the most dangerous], but we also have Coutinho and a few more.

"We want the best from them."

The Blaugrana boss was very complimentary of both players in the same news conference, and the competition is particularly intense considering both players are versatile across the attacking line, via Goal:

Dembele has started four games in Europe this season, with Coutinho also named in each of those lineups. They've only made the same starting XI in the league on five occasions this term.

Coutinho has failed to record a goal or an assist in his last three league appearances and was briefly out of the team due to injury in mid-November. It just so happened to be around then that Dembele began to pick up his performances.

After his own lull without much impact, he then scored in a narrow 3-2 win at Rayo Vallecano, grabbed a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid, as well as netting and assisting in the 4-0 derby rout of Espanyol.

OptaJose illustrated the balance Dembele also boasts between his goal and assist contribution:

Coutinho started the season in attacking midfield, but Arthur has since settled in centrally and left his Brazilian countryman to fight for the remaining berth up for grabs out wide.

He and Dembele both started in Tuesday's 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against Tottenham Hotspur, although as part of a second-string lineup, with Barca's place as group winners already assured.

Sportswriter Daniel Storey highlighted the substantial cost it took to bring the pair to the Camp Nou:

It's possible that cost means there are certain pressures to play the pair and make a success of their stay at the Camp Nou, although Valverde remains calm over the situation.