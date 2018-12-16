Oscar De La Hoya: Canelo Alvarez Booked for Fight in May vs. Unknown Opponent

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Golden Boy Promotions' Oscar De La Hoya confirmed on Saturday night that Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in May 2019, although an opponent has not been selected, according to ESPN's Arash Markazi.

It was revealed earlier in the week that the Nevada State Athletic Commission had listed a Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions event for May 4.

"We're putting a hold on that date. That's it," Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez said on Tuesday, per ESPN.com's Steve Kim. "They're assuming. We put a hold on that date for Canelo, May 4."

No official agreement for an Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin trilogy has been reached, though. Alvarez told CBSSports.com's Brian Campbell earlier this month that he was focused on his fight with Rocky Fielding but isn't opposed to a rematch with Golovkin.

Well, after defeating Fielding in three rounds for the "regular" super middleweight title on Saturday night, Alvarez reiterated his stance:

As of now, Alvarez will be stepping into the ring next May. It remains to be seen, though, if his opponent will be Golovkin or someone else.

Prior to Saturday night, each of Alvarez's previous two fights had been against Golovkin. The first bout was a draw back in September 2017, and Alvarez won the second matchup via decision on Sept. 15.