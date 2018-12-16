Canelo Alvarez on Gennady Golovkin Rematch: If People Want It, We Can Make It

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Canelo Alvarez celebrates after technical knock out of Rocky Fielding in their WBA Super Middleweight title bout at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez is a man of the people.

After quickly disposing of Rocky Fielding in three rounds for the "regular" super middleweight title on Saturday night, Alvarez let it be known that he is willing to step in the ring against Gennady Golovkin once again:

Alvarez and Golovkin have already squared off twice, with the first fight resulting in a draw in September 2017 and Canelo taking the second matchup via decision on Sept. 15.

Prior to his bout with Fielding, Alvarez acknowledged that he would consider another clash with Golovkin.

"I have no idea what he's doing or what he will do in his career but I'm 100 percent focused on Rocky Fielding," Alvarez told CBSSports.com's Brian Campbell. "We have had two good fights so why not a third fight? But I'm focused right now on my fight and there have been no talks, no nothing. He has been on his side and I have been on my side. But I'm here and I have this challenge before me."

Talks regarding an Alvarez-Golovkin rematch ramped up earlier this week, but according to ESPN.com's Steve Kim, no agreement had been reached yet. But now that Fielding is behind Alvarez, the focus turns to a potential trilogy.

