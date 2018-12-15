Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis Trade, Kawhi Leonard Free Agency

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain in position to make a major splash by potentially targeting New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis in a trade and Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard as a free agent next summer.

On Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (via Real GM) provided updates on both situations, starting with the Lakers' desire to keep their future assets for possible talks with New Orleans.

"Here's the line they have to walk: They're not going to give away picks and their top young players in some deal that makes them incrementally better this season because they have to save all those assets for Anthony Davis, a big trade this summer either pre- or post-free agency," he reported.

Meanwhile, Woj also stated (via Real GM) Leonard is still intent on returning to his native Los Angeles when he hits the open market, though it's unclear whether he prefers the Lakers or Clippers.

"They can't change the geography. They can't change the weather in Toronto. Those were always be things against them in this," Wojnarowski said. "Home and L.A. has been the focus for Kawhi Leonard through all of this."

Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Right Arrow Icon

Although it's merely speculation at this stage, adding Davis and Leonard to a lineup headlined by LeBron James is exactly what the Lakers need to become a major championship threat.

Los Angeles sports a 17-11 record this season thanks to James and a supporting cast filled with young players, including Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma. But the NBA is centered around high-end star power, especially come playoff time, and the team still falls short in that category.

"The absolute dream scenario, people talk about (how) they can trade for Anthony Davis or sign a free agent," Woj said. "The dream scenario is they do both."

A lot of things must fall into place before the Lakers feature a starting lineup with James, Davis and Leonard. There's no suggestion a trade for Davis is anywhere close, and a lot can change between now and next summer with Leonard.

So it's still a pipe dream, but the fact that there's still a path for L.A. to create that superstar triumvirate should be enough to get the team's fanbase excited.