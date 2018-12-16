IPL Auction 2019: Date, Format, Rules and Team Budgets

IPL Auction 2019: Date, Format, Rules and Team BudgetsDecember 16, 2018
The auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League will take place on Tuesday, December 18 in Jaipur, with a total of 346 players up for grabs.
Nine overseas players have set the maximum reserve price of INR 2 crore, with no Indians following suit. Only Jaydev Unadkat, India's most expensive player last season, joined 10 more overseas cricketers in the bracket worth INR 1.5 crore.
Some of the top players available include Brendon McCullum, Lasith Malinga, Corey Anderson and Yuvraj Singh.
For a complete look at the player list, visit the IPL's official website.
Team Budgets (According to IPLT20.com)
Chennai Super Kings: 8.40 crore rupees
Delhi Capitals: 25.50 crore rupees
Kolkata Knight Riders: 15.20 crore rupees
Kings XI Punjab: 36.20 crore rupees
Mumbai Indians: 11,15 crore rupees
Rajasthan Royals: 20.95 crore rupees
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 18.15 crore rupees
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9.7 crore rupees
As shared by Broken Cricket the number of available spots is limited:
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will start the auction with the smallest budget and the only team without any overseas slots available, according to The Cricketer. Super Kings have just two slots to fill in total.
By contrast Kings XI have no less than 15 slots to fill, including four overseas slots.
Teams are expected to prioritise local stars this year due to the upcoming Cricket World Cup, set to kick off in May. As reported by Martin Smith of Cricket.com.au, Australia have already announced they will not make their players available for the final weeks of the IPL tournament.
Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch are just two stars who have opted to skip out on the IPL altogether, after both were released in November, per ESPN Cricinfo's Nagraj Gollapudi and Gaurav Sundararaman.
It's unclear where this year's IPL will take place, as the Indian general elections could greatly complicate the schedule, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo.
Combined with the question marks surrounding the overseas players, expect the teams to be conservative in the auction, with an emphasis on Indian players.
