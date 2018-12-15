Kobe Bryant Meets with Browns Ahead of Broncos Matchup

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 15, 2018

Kobe Bryant arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns got a visit from basketball legend Kobe Bryant heading into their Saturday night game with the Denver Broncos.

During Friday's team meeting, Bryant gave the Browns insight into the "Mamba Mentality" when he talked with the team and took questions for an hour:

He shared his secrets to success with the world when he released his book, Mamba Mentality: How I Play, in October.

Per an official synopsis of the book on Amazon, Bryant "reveals his famously detailed approach and the steps he took to prepare mentally and physically."

Cleveland, at 5-7-1, will finish with at least its best record since 2014.

