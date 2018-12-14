PSV Manager Mark van Bommel Confirms Arjen Robben Return Talks

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben could become the latest Dutch star to return to the Eredivisie, as PSV coach Mark van Bommel and general manager Toon Gerbrands have both confirmed there has been contact between the club and player.

As reported by Football Oranje Van Bommel faced the press on Friday and said he and Robben talk regularly: "You should not find anything crazy, we also have contact that it is colder in Munich than here. I have played with Arjen at PSV, Oranje and Bayern Munchen, and so we call and message now and again, he is going to think about my question, he certainly adds value, Arjen is still European top."

One day earlier Gerbrands told Oproep Brabant (h/t Football Oranje) Van Bommel had reached out: "There has been contact. Mark, who played with Arjen, sent him a message. It is, of course, up to Arjen to make the decision."

The 34-year-old Robben revealed he'll leave longtime club Bayern at the end of this season earlier this month, as shared by Goal's Ronan Murphy:

He later said he's not sure whether he'll continue playing and he will retire unless the right offer is available:

Robben starred for Groningen and PSV before moving abroad, finding some success at Chelsea and Real Madrid. He joined Bayern in 2009 and emerged as a truly elite winger in Germany.

Should he decide to return to the Netherlands he would continue a recent trend of former internationals returning to their roots.

Robin van Persie, who previously played for Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahce, has found great success since returning to Feyenoord. The 35-year-old moved back to Rotterdam in January and immediately started scoring at an impressive rate.

Here is a look at some of his goals:

Klaas-Jan Hunterlaar also made the move back to the Netherlands, joining Ajax in 2017 after a long stint with FC Schalke 04.

Robben has started seven Bundesliga matches for Bayern this season, scoring three goals. He's added two to his tally in the UEFA Champions League in the form of a brace in his last outing against Benfica.