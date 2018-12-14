Melvin Gordon Apologizes to His Fantasy Owners Who Lost in Playoffs

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon issued an apology Friday to fantasy football owners whose playoff chances were hurt by his absence.

Gordon, who's missed the Chargers' last three games with a knee injury, posted a message on Twitter:

Los Angeles has managed to go 3-0 with its star rusher sidelined, including a 29-28 triumph over the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, thanks to the Philip Rivers-led passing attack and backup running backs Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler.

Many of the 25-year-old Wisconsin native's fantasy owners may not be as fortunate during the ongoing semifinals.

It's cool to see Gordon acknowledge people who invested a high draft pick on him in August or early September. Many NFL players downplay the fantasy aspect of football despite its role in helping drive interest in the league.

Fantasy teams that advance regardless of Gordon's absence will wonder whether he'll return for the championship game next week. He'll face a tough challenge if he does in the form of the fourth-ranked Baltimore Ravens rushing defense.