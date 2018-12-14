Melvin Gordon Apologizes to His Fantasy Owners Who Lost in Playoffs

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 11, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon issued an apology Friday to fantasy football owners whose playoff chances were hurt by his absence.

Gordon, who's missed the Chargers' last three games with a knee injury, posted a message on Twitter:

Los Angeles has managed to go 3-0 with its star rusher sidelined, including a 29-28 triumph over the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, thanks to the Philip Rivers-led passing attack and backup running backs Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler.

Many of the 25-year-old Wisconsin native's fantasy owners may not be as fortunate during the ongoing semifinals.

It's cool to see Gordon acknowledge people who invested a high draft pick on him in August or early September. Many NFL players downplay the fantasy aspect of football despite its role in helping drive interest in the league.

Fantasy teams that advance regardless of Gordon's absence will wonder whether he'll return for the championship game next week. He'll face a tough challenge if he does in the form of the fourth-ranked Baltimore Ravens rushing defense.

Related

    What We Learned from the Chargers' Win

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    What We Learned from the Chargers' Win

    Jeff Miller
    via latimes.com

    LA Could Host Both Conference Championship Games

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    LA Could Host Both Conference Championship Games

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Mike Williams Reminds NFL He's a Big-Time Playmaker

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Mike Williams Reminds NFL He's a Big-Time Playmaker

    Eric D. Williams
    via ESPN.com

    Vikings Have a Lot to Fix and Not Much Time to Do It

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vikings Have a Lot to Fix and Not Much Time to Do It

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer