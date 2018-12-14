La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 16 Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Celta Vigo failed to convert their superiority against Leganes into victory, with the pair completing a goalless draw in La Liga on Friday.

The hosts dominated the ball and possession across the park, but the visitors dug in to claim a share of the spoils at the Abanca-Balaidos.

The match kicks off a weekend of action in Spain's top division, with Real Madrid hosting Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, and leaders Barcelona travelling to Levante on Sunday.

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 15, +22, 31

2. Sevilla: 15, +11, 28

3. Atletico Madrid: 15, +11, 28



4. Real Madrid: 15, +4, 26

5. Alaves: 15, +1, 24

6. Levante: 15, +2, 22

7. Real Betis: 15, -1, 22

8. Celta Vigo: 16, +4, 21

9. Getafe: 15, +4, 21

10. Girona: 15, 0, 21

11. Espanyol: 15, -3, 21

12. Real Valladolid: 15, -2, 20

13. Real Sociedad: 15, 0, 19

14. Eibar: 15, -4, 19

15. Valencia: 15, 0, 18

16. Leganes: 16, -4, 18

17. Villarreal: 15, -4, 14

18. Athletic Bilbao: 15, -8, 14

19. Rayo Vallecano: 15, -15, 10

20. Huesca: 15, -18, 7

Friday Recap

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It was a disappointing night for Celta, but the team climbed to eighth after their goalless draw.

Leganes are in a scrap towards the bottom of the standings and always appeared happy to keep a clean sheet in such circumstances.

Maxi Gomez almost opened the scoring for the home team with a header in the early stages, and Oscar Rodriguez went close at the other end of the pitch moments later.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Leganes struggled to dominate territory as they moved forward, and they conceded ground as the match moved into the second half.

Hugo Mallo's effort nearly gave Celta the precious breakthrough they desired, but the visitors hung on under pressure.

Iago Aspas remained a threat throughout the game and tried to influence the result in Celta's favour, but both outfits could only fashion two shots on target in the whole match.

Leganes remain in 16th after the draw, and Celta continue their campaign in mid-table.