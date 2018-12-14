Jimmy Graham on Struggles with Packers: 'My Numbers Suck'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham was blunt in his assessment of his 2018 statistical performance in a Friday chat with reporters.

"My numbers suck," Graham said.

The nine-year NFL veteran has caught 46 passes for 549 yards and two touchdowns. He's on pace for 57 catches and 676 yards, which would be among his career-lows.

In fairness to Graham, the ex-New Orleans Saint and Seattle Seahawk has been playing through a broken thumb suffered on November 16. He has just 97 receiving yards on 20 targets since then.

He's also been fighting through a knee injury that's placed him on team injury reports for months.

That being said, Graham still excelled over a seven-game stretch from Weeks 2 through 9, snagging 30 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns.

Furthermore, his ability to stay relevant in the league is impressive. A torn patellar tendon that ended his 2015 season could have been a career finisher as well, which has been the case for past NFL players in recent years per a piece from Chris Wesseling of NFL.com in October 2016. However, Graham recovered and was ready for Week 1 of the 2016 season.

Overall, though, Graham clearly wishes he was doing more, and the 2018 campaign has been disappointing for the Packers too. Head coach Mike McCarthy was fired after a loss to the then two-win Arizona Cardinals, and the team is barely alive in the playoff race at 5-7-1.

Green Bay has a road game at the 9-4 Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET up next.