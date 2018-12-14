Jimmy Graham on Struggles with Packers: 'My Numbers Suck'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 14, 2018

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 02: Jimmy Graham #80 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yards during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on December 02, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 20-17. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham was blunt in his assessment of his 2018 statistical performance in a Friday chat with reporters

"My numbers suck," Graham said.

The nine-year NFL veteran has caught 46 passes for 549 yards and two touchdowns. He's on pace for 57 catches and 676 yards, which would be among his career-lows.

In fairness to Graham, the ex-New Orleans Saint and Seattle Seahawk has been playing through a broken thumb suffered on November 16. He has just 97 receiving yards on 20 targets since then.

He's also been fighting through a knee injury that's placed him on team injury reports for months.

That being said, Graham still excelled over a seven-game stretch from Weeks 2 through 9, snagging 30 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns.

Furthermore, his ability to stay relevant in the league is impressive. A torn patellar tendon that ended his 2015 season could have been a career finisher as well, which has been the case for past NFL players in recent years per a piece from Chris Wesseling of NFL.com in October 2016. However, Graham recovered and was ready for Week 1 of the 2016 season.

Overall, though, Graham clearly wishes he was doing more, and the 2018 campaign has been disappointing for the Packers too. Head coach Mike McCarthy was fired after a loss to the then two-win Arizona Cardinals, and the team is barely alive in the playoff race at 5-7-1.

Green Bay has a road game at the 9-4 Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET up next.

Related

    Martavis Bryant Suspended Indefinitely by NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Martavis Bryant Suspended Indefinitely by NFL

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Defense Has to Be Sound to Combat Bears' Bag of Trick Plays

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Defense Has to Be Sound to Combat Bears' Bag of Trick Plays

    Jim Owczarski
    via Packers News

    Vikings Have a Lot to Fix and Not Much Time to Do It

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vikings Have a Lot to Fix and Not Much Time to Do It

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Mailbag: Looking at the Top Five Coaching Candidates

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Mailbag: Looking at the Top Five Coaching Candidates

    Green Bay Packers
    via Green Bay Packers