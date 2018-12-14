Markelle Fultz's Mother Ebony Reportedly Put Security Cameras Inside His Home

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Controversy has surrounded Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz throughout his young career, and it apparently isn't confined to the court.

On Friday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post published a profile on Fultz that featured comments from several sources close to the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick.

Included in the piece was an anecdote about how Fultz's mother, Ebony, allegedly had surveillance cameras placed in his home:

"Fultz is now a professional on a four-year contract worth $33 million, but close associates said Ebony still goes to great lengths to shield him. During Fultz's first season in Philadelphia, Ebony had cameras installed inside his New Jersey home, according to several people familiar with the setup who described the indoor surveillance as unusual. The cameras have since been removed. Multiple people said Ebony has asked some who have dealt with Fultz to sign nondisclosure agreements for reasons that are unclear to them.

"'There's definitely crazy [expletive] going on with the mom and how involved she is and how overprotective she is,' said a person with a close connection to Fultz. 'The best possible situation is if the mom just backs off for a period of time and gives him a chance to breathe.'"

Fultz is currently out injured after being diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome.

Prior to landing on the injured list, Fultz was struggling mightily this season with averages of 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and just 28.6 percent from three-point range.

A shoulder injury limited Fultz to 14 regular-season games as a rookie, and he never looked comfortable shooting the ball.

It was a far cry from his one collegiate season at Washington in which he averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Fultz was so good in college that the Sixers traded up from No. 3 to No. 1 in the 2017 NBA draft to nab him, sending a future first-rounder to the Boston Celtics.

That is looking like a monumental mistake, as the Celtics took offensive dynamo Jayson Tatum with the third selection.

Even when Fultz returns, it is far from guaranteed that he'll be part of the rotation since Ben Simmons and JJ Redick are the primary guards, while Landry Shamet and T.J. McConnell serve as the backups.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Nov. 24 that Fultz is no longer in the Sixers' long-term plans and that they are open to trading him.

Fultz is a remarkable talent, but until he is able to stay healthy and produce on the court, he has the makings of a colossal bust for Philadelphia.