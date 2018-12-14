Bulls Trade Rumors: Chicago Has Discussed Jabari Parker with Multiple Teams

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 14, 2018

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 10: Jabari Parker #2 of the Chicago Bulls moves away from Frank Mason III #10 of the Sacramento Kings at the United Center on December 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker's tenure with his hometown team may be over within a year.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls have discussed moving the 23-year-old with numerous teams:

Parker has averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 30.1 minutes this season, but according to Malika Andrews of ESPN.com, the Duke alum is being dropped from the rotation.

The ex-Milwaukee Buck signed a two-year, $40 million deal with Chicago in the offseason; the second year is a team option.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    George Asked Donovan to Stop Running Plays for Him

    NBA logo
    NBA

    George Asked Donovan to Stop Running Plays for Him

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Brings Rockets Back to Life at Perfect Time

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Brings Rockets Back to Life at Perfect Time

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report

    Jabari May Already Be on His Way Out of Chicago

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Jabari May Already Be on His Way Out of Chicago

    FanSided
    via FanSided

    Takeaways from Bulls-Magic: Jabari Barely Plays, Lauri Still Acclimating

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Takeaways from Bulls-Magic: Jabari Barely Plays, Lauri Still Acclimating

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago