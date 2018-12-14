Bulls Trade Rumors: Chicago Has Discussed Jabari Parker with Multiple Teams

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker's tenure with his hometown team may be over within a year.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls have discussed moving the 23-year-old with numerous teams:

Parker has averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 30.1 minutes this season, but according to Malika Andrews of ESPN.com, the Duke alum is being dropped from the rotation.

The ex-Milwaukee Buck signed a two-year, $40 million deal with Chicago in the offseason; the second year is a team option.

