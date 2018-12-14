Report: Kendall Fuller to Undergo Surgery on Wrist Injury; Timeline Unclear

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller was expected to undergo surgery for a "painful wrist injury" on Friday morning, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While no official diagnosis has been announced, Rapoport notes the injury is believed to be a fracture.

No timetable has been announce for the third-year defensive back's return.

Fuller played through the injury in Thursday night's AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had two combined tackles, one pass defended and one interception against the Chargers but was also called for a crucial, albeit questionable, defensive pass interference penalty in the final seconds. Los Angeles would score the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion on the next two snaps.

The 29-28 victory helped the Chargers (11-3) pull even with the Chiefs (11-3) atop the AFC West, although Kansas City currently holds the tiebreaker thanks to a superior divisional record.

Fuller is having the best season of his career in his first year with Kansas City. The 23-year-old has recorded career highs in tackles (70) and passes defended (12) while also nabbing two interceptions.

In other words, losing Fuller for any amount of time will be a tough blow to the Chiefs secondary. Especially for a unit that ranks dead last against the pass with Fuller.

Kansas City missed out on a chance to clinch the AFC West and potentially the AFC's top seed in Week 15. As a result, the Chiefs will have to battle with the Chargers over the final two weeks for not just a home playoff game but also a first-round bye. Securing a bye would either give Fuller more time to recover for a potential return or limit the impact of his absence.