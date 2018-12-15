Levante vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Barcelona face a tricky visit to in-form Levante on Sunday, as the Catalans continue their march to another La Liga title.

The Blaugrana lead the standings and have won the competition in three of the last four years, but this year's La Liga has been remarkably competitive. Barcelona's lead over Sevilla and Atletico Madrid is just three points, and sixth-placed Levante sit nine points back.

OddsShark have installed the visitors as the 1-4 favourites, while Levante sport odds of 9-1. A draw comes in at 11-2.

Eleven Sports will broadcast and stream the match in the UK. American viewers can watch via BeIN Sports and fuboTV. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET.

Barcelona fans will remember Levante as the team that ended their bid to finish the La Liga season unbeaten last year, and while WhoScored.com's Simon Harrison believes there will be no repeat this time around, the Blaugrana better not underestimate them again:

The club from Valencia has lost just a single match in all competitions since September, a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad. They've climbed all the way to sixth place, far exceeding the expectations most had before the season.

The Catalans will see plenty of Levante in the coming months:

The hosts have scored 27 goals already, tied for the third-best attacking output in La Liga behind the Blaugrana and Celta Vigo. Their defence has let in 25 goals in 16 matches, so Sunday's outing has the look of a high-scoring affair.

Barcelona were able to rest a handful of starters in midweek against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League, although Ernesto Valverde still opted to bring on Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

With just two fixtures left in 2018 Valverde is likely to trot out his strongest possible XI. That means he'll have to choose between the in-form Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, and he'll also have a decision to make in midfield, where Arthur and Arturo Vidal could both get the nod.

Samuel Umtiti is still injured, per WhoScored, so the defence will face a real challenge from Levante top-scorer Roger Marti, who has hit the mark in two of his last three outings.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Barcelona

