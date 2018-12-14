Jameis Winston 'Always Fighting' for Dirk Koetter to Keep Job

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 14, 2018

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Dirk Koetter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands alongside quarterback Jameis Winston #3 during a game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs defeated the Giants 25-23. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

If Jameis Winston has his way, Dirk Koetter will return as head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs quarterback emphasized the entire team is doing everything it can to help Koetter keep his job.

"Yeah, I'm always fighting for my head coach," Winston said. "Every week. I think we all are. We've got a lot of respect for that man. He holds us to high standards, and we've got to hold ourselves to that standard, too."

