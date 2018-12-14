Andy Reid: Important That Chiefs Learn from Loss vs. Chargers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 14, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks during a news conference following an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Los Angeles Chargers won 29-28. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

After blowing a 14-point fourth quarter lead to the Los Angeles Chargers, Andy Reid is hoping the Kansas City Chiefs learn from their 29-28 defeat on Thursday. 

Per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher, the Chiefs head coach emphasized the importance of studying why his team came up short against their AFC West rivals. 

"As long as we learn from it, that's the important thing right now," Reid said. "You don't take anything for granted at home or anywhere else. You have to bear down. ... The best thing we can do is learn from it and make ourselves a better football team."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Chargers Are the AFC’s Most Dangerous Team 🗣

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers Are the AFC’s Most Dangerous Team 🗣

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Berry Made an Entrance His Way, with an Impact Play

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Berry Made an Entrance His Way, with an Impact Play

    kansascity
    via kansascity

    Chiefs Unable to Stop Philip Rivers When It Mattered

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs Unable to Stop Philip Rivers When It Mattered

    kansascity
    via kansascity

    Williams Gives Chargers a Brand New Weapon

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Williams Gives Chargers a Brand New Weapon

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report