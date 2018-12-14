Andy Reid: Important That Chiefs Learn from Loss vs. Chargers

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

After blowing a 14-point fourth quarter lead to the Los Angeles Chargers, Andy Reid is hoping the Kansas City Chiefs learn from their 29-28 defeat on Thursday.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher, the Chiefs head coach emphasized the importance of studying why his team came up short against their AFC West rivals.

"As long as we learn from it, that's the important thing right now," Reid said. "You don't take anything for granted at home or anywhere else. You have to bear down. ... The best thing we can do is learn from it and make ourselves a better football team."

