Javier Zanetti Hopeful Mauro Icardi Will Stay at Inter Amid Transfer Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan icon and vice-president Javier Zanetti has said he is hopeful Mauro Icardi will remain at the club for a long time yet.

The Serie A side's star striker has been linked with a move away in recent months, with Jose Felix Diaz and David Medina of Marca reporting in the summer the Argentina international was on Real Madrid's list of targets.

Inter were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after drawing 1-1 with PSV Eindhoven and after the game Zanetti was asked about the future of Icardi by the Chinese press (h/t Calciomercato).

"Icardi? His contribution is always very important," said Zanetti. "I hope he can stay here for many years and become a legend in the history of Inter."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The Nerazzurri may have had a disappointing night in Europe, but Icardi added to his reputation as an elite forward with another goal in the competition; he netted four times in his six Champions League appearances.

The match against PSV brought up a landmark number of Inter outings for the striker, during which time he has been prolific:

He's also developed a habit of scoring crucial goals for the Nerazzurri:

His displays coupled with the remarkable form showcased in Italian football for many years paint the picture of a footballer who can thrive at the highest level. It's why it wouldn't be a shock if a team of Real Madrid's calibre were interested in securing his signature.

While he may not contribute too much in general play, when the ball goes into the penalty area Icardi is such a threat. His anticipation, alertness and ability to finish different types of opportunities make him so difficult to keep off the scoresheet.

Speaking about Icardi, Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini offered insight into how challenging he is to stop:

Speaking recently to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Goal's Joe Wright), the Inter No. 9 played down speculation regarding a possible move.

"I've always made my goals clear: first, to return to the Champions League with Inter, and we've done that. Second, to win something with Inter," he said. "The [sporting] director [Piero Ausilio] has made a good team despite not being able to spend a lot."

In addition, Icardi also said he would sign a contract extension with Inter "when the time comes."

Real Madrid have lacked a focal point in attack following the summer sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. Icardi is undoubtedly someone who can provide the edge they've been missing in the final third.

However, the striker has never appeared insistent on moving away from Inter and perhaps has more goals to accomplish at the San Siro before he begins any new chapter in his career.