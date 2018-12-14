B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: PJ in LeBron 8 South Beach, Lance Wears Trainer SC

B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: PJ in LeBron 8 South Beach, Lance Wears Trainer SCDecember 14, 2018
There were only four games on the NBA schedule Thursday, but that didn't stop some of the league's most notable players from bringing the heat with their kicks.
LeBron James, James Harden and DeMar DeRozan were among those who impressed with more than their games and turned heads with their footwear.
Another Clean Player Exclusive for LeBron
James Harden Explodes in a Special Adidas Harden Vol. 3 Colorway
.@JHarden13 goes off for 50 against the Lakers wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 3. The colorway pays homage to every team he’s played for. https://t.co/YHMupwhzZC
Atlanta Inspired Trainers on Court for Lance
.@StephensonLance wearing the Nike Air Trainer SC High “Atlanta” tonight in Houston. 🍑 https://t.co/PY1sIn7rb7
PJ Showing Love to Classic LBJ and KD Shoes
PJ Tucker already switched from the Nike KD 4 to the LeBron 8 “South Beach” https://t.co/RTmTLyKDbc
DeMar with the Kobe 11 iD
It Looks Like Rudy Gay Is No Longer with Puma
Lauri Brings Out the LeBron 10 in Mexico City
.@LauriMarkkanen wearing the Nike LeBron 10 against the Magic. https://t.co/rIuJuPmcl9
Lonzo with His Usual Big Baller Brand Signature Shoe
.@ZO2_ wearing the @bigballerbrand ZO2.19 tonight against Houston https://t.co/TJWUb3MGvp
There are nine games on the docket Friday, meaning fans will have the chance to see even more kicks on display.
