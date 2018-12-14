B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: PJ in LeBron 8 South Beach, Lance Wears Trainer SC

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 13: The sneakers of Lance Stephenson #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers are worn prior to a game against the Houston Rockets on December 13, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

There were only four games on the NBA schedule Thursday, but that didn't stop some of the league's most notable players from bringing the heat with their kicks.

LeBron James, James Harden and DeMar DeRozan were among those who impressed with more than their games and turned heads with their footwear.

          

Another Clean Player Exclusive for LeBron

          

James Harden Explodes in a Special Adidas Harden Vol. 3 Colorway

         

Atlanta Inspired Trainers on Court for Lance

         

PJ Showing Love to Classic LBJ and KD Shoes

         

DeMar with the Kobe 11 iD

        

It Looks Like Rudy Gay Is No Longer with Puma

         

Lauri Brings Out the LeBron 10 in Mexico City

          

Lonzo with His Usual Big Baller Brand Signature Shoe

          

There are nine games on the docket Friday, meaning fans will have the chance to see even more kicks on display.

Related

    CP3's Scoring Is Rockets' Clearest Path to Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3's Scoring Is Rockets' Clearest Path to Finals

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets, Dinwiddie Agree to 3-Yr/$34M Extension

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets, Dinwiddie Agree to 3-Yr/$34M Extension

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jabari Removed from Bulls Rotation

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Jabari Removed from Bulls Rotation

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    DeMarcus Cousins Could Return in February

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DeMarcus Cousins Could Return in February

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report