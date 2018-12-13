Damien Williams' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Spencer Ware's Injuries

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Fantasy football players likely didn't envision Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams as a key piece of their playoff picture, but here we are heading into Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel noted Spencer Ware was among the team's inactives for the critical AFC West showdown thanks to shoulder and hamstring injuries, leaving Williams as the starting running back.

He will have plenty of opportunity with first place in the division hanging in the balance, but playing him is still a risky endeavor thanks to a lack of an established track record. His 181 rushing yards last season as a member of the Miami Dolphins was the highest mark of his career since he entered the league in 2014.

Williams is not a name fantasy football players have typically relied on, although he has flashed potential as a point-per-reception league difference-maker with at least 20 catches in each of the last four seasons.

Still, he has just 16 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown and nine catches for 41 yards and a touchdown this season.

He will also be facing a formidable Chargers defense that is seventh in the league in passing yards allowed per game and 11th in rushing yards allowed per game.

Playing Williams is a high-risk and high-reward move, so it is only recommended for teams in need of running back help because of injuries. He is still worth rostering as a starter, though, and is available in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues going into Thursday's game.

Just don't expect him to suddenly carry your team to a fantasy football championship because he is starting. After all, Kansas City still has Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to move the offense down the field without his help.