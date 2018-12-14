Maine vs. Eastern Washington: FCS Playoffs 2018 TV Info, Time, More

Young Kwak/Associated Press

One of the most explosive offensive college football teams in the country will put its skill on display Saturday in the FCS playoffs

The Eastern Washington Eagles (11-2) host the Maine Black Bears (10-3) in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs in a game that kicks off at 2 p.m. ET. It will be televised on ESPN 2.

If the seventh-seeded Black Bears are going to win on the road and advance to the FCS Championship Game, they are going to have to overcome a formidable opponent.

No. 3 seed Eastern Washington can move the ball with ease, and that has led to some spectacular scoring efforts.

Eastern Washington is averaging 538.3 yards per game, and the balance has been phenomenal. The Eagles are averaging slightly more than 266 yards on the ground and 271 yards through the air. As a result of that even-handed production, they are difficult to defend and are scoring 44.3 points per game.

While there are no guarantees that the Black Bears will be able to handle their talented opponents' game plan, they are qualified to do so. Maine ranks seventh in the FCS on defense, allowing 293.5 yards per game, and are especially stingy against the run. The Black Bears simply choke off the run, allowing fewer than 69 rushing yards per game.

Eastern Washington is led by quarterback Eric Barriere, who can get the job done through the air or with his legs. He has gained 550 yards on the ground and scored seven touchdowns, and he has thrown for 1,900 yards and has 17 TD passes.

Senior Sam McPherson is the key to the Eastern Washington ground game, as he has gained 1,288 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Nsimba Webster has been Barriere's top receiver, and he has caught 71 passes for 1,099 yards and seven score. A dozen Eastern Washington receivers have caught TD passes this year.

"That's an extremely talented offense," said Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak, per Mike Lowe of the Portland Press Herald. "And the defense is another solid defense. It's a solid team overall and they're playing well. They understand the scheme each side is trying to execute."

Maine has a ground-oriented offense led by Ramon Jefferson. The redshirt freshman has rushed for 972 yards, and he gets help from Joe Fitzpatrick, who has 442 rushing yards.

Quarterback Chris Ferguson likes to spread the ball around, and five of his receivers have caught 30 passes or more. Ferguson has completed 181 of 317 passes for 2,047 yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The winner of this game earns a spot in the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas, on January 5 against the winner of Friday's North Dakota State-South Dakota State game.

Maine defeated Jacksonville State 55-27 and upset second-seeded Weber State 23-18 to advance to the semifinals. Eastern Washington pounded Nicholls State 42-21, and the Eagles got by UC Davis 34-29 in its two playoff games.

Prediction

Maine has a well-rounded offense and a strong defense, but the Black Bears have a huge challenge on their hands. Not only do they have to travel 3,000 miles to play this game, but they will also see the best offensive team the Black Bears have played against this season.

Eastern Washington has a sophisticated, dangerous and balanced offense, and it's difficult to see the Black Bears slowing them down for more than a series or two per half.

The Eagles are not going to lose on their home field, and they are going to come away with a 38-28 victory and advance to the title game in Frisco.