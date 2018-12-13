Free Runner Joe Scandrett Is Turning Cities into His Personal Obstacle Course

Parkour wizard Joe Scandrett is making the world his personal obstacle course. The free runner uses buildings and trees to perform amazing stunts. Watch the video above for some of Scandrett's best stunts.


