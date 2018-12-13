Free Runner Joe Scandrett Is Turning Cities into His Personal Obstacle Course

Free Runner Joe Scandrett Is Turning Cities into His Personal Obstacle CourseDecember 13, 2018
Motoball: Full Contact Soccer on Motorbikes 😯
Shazier Is Putting in Work 1 Year After Injury
Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry
Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo
Who Killed Neymar? 😱
Athletes Plunge to Glory at Death Diving Championship
B-Boys Claim Gold in Breakdancing at Youth Olympics
She Can Pull a Tank and Lifted 733-Pound Stones
UAB Football Is Back from the Dead
2019 No. 1 Prospect Bringing 'Unicorn Fam' to Memphis
Ping-Pong x Soccer is the Next Great Party Game
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person
LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him
Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨
CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat
Lukaku Has Bars 🔥
Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop
CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️
6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships
Parkour wizard Joe Scandrett is making the world his personal obstacle course. The free runner uses buildings and trees to perform amazing stunts. Watch the video above for some of Scandrett's best stunts.
Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Updated NBA Draft Big Board ✏️