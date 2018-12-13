Free Runner Joe Scandrett Is Turning Cities into His Personal Obstacle Course

Motoball: Full Contact Soccer on Motorbikes 😯 Shazier Is Putting in Work 1 Year After Injury Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo Who Killed Neymar? 😱 Athletes Plunge to Glory at Death Diving Championship B-Boys Claim Gold in Breakdancing at Youth Olympics She Can Pull a Tank and Lifted 733-Pound Stones UAB Football Is Back from the Dead 2019 No. 1 Prospect Bringing 'Unicorn Fam' to Memphis Ping-Pong x Soccer is the Next Great Party Game Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨 CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat Lukaku Has Bars 🔥 Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️ 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships Right Arrow Icon

Parkour wizard Joe Scandrett is making the world his personal obstacle course. The free runner uses buildings and trees to perform amazing stunts. Watch the video above for some of Scandrett's best stunts.





Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.