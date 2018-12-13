Report: Maroon 5 Struggling to Find Guest Performers for Super Bowl 53 Halftime

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Performing at the Super Bowl halftime show apparently isn't the cherry gig that a lot of musicians are lining up to be part of anymore.

Per US Weekly, Maroon 5 is "having a lot of trouble finding guests" to perform with them during the Super Bowl LIII intermission.

A source told the magazine that "no one wants to associate themselves with the NFL" due to the league's response to Colin Kaepernick's protests against police brutality and racial injustice throughout the 2016 season.

US Weekly's Nicholas Haultman reported in October that Rihanna turned down an offer for Super Bowl LIII "because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn't agree with the NFL's stance."

Even though the Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 3, less than two months from today, the NFL hasn't officially announced Maroon 5 as its halftime act for the game.

Jem Aswad and Shirley Halperin of Variety first reported the Grammy-winning band would be the featured act for the NFL's biggest event of the year.

If Maroon 5 does end up taking the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3, the viewing audience may have to listen to 12 minutes of Adam Levine singing "Sugar" on repeat.

On the bright side, it will likely still be better received than when the Black Eyed Peas did whatever they were doing during Super Bowl XLV.