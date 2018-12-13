Lawsuit Alleges LeSean McCoy Scrubbed House to Hide Evidence of Home Invasion

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is accused of using bleach to remove evidence tied to a home invasion in July at a property he owned, TMZ Sports reported Thursday.

Elizabeth Donald, who was a victim of the robbery, alleged in a lawsuit McCoy wanted to destroy physical evidence connecting him to the incident.

TMZ Sports reported in October both Donald and Delicia Cordon, McCoy's ex-girlfriend, were suing him for $13 million.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Mitchell Northam obtained the 911 call Cordon made following the home invasion. She told an emergency dispatcher the assailant hit her with a gun and stole jewelry and money belonging to her.

Cordon also communicated her suspicion that McCoy "set me up."

According to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak, Cordon also said in the lawsuit McCoy had changed the security codes to the home and failed to provide her with the new codes. Cordon stopped short of saying McCoy helped orchestrate the robbery but that he and friend Tamarcus Porter possessed "actual and constructive knowledge of criminal activity existing on the property on July 10, 2018."

Porter had previously said to authorities he could remotely view a live feed of the home's security cameras.

McCoy denied the accusations to TMZ Sports in July, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in September the 10-year veteran "isn't expected to face charges stemming from an alleged home invasion robbery at a residence he owns in Georgia."